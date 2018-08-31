Janet Jackson Honored by Missy Elliott at BMI Awards!

Janet Jackson poses with her friend Missy Elliott while attending the 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on Thursday (August 30) at The Woodruff Arts Center’s Symphony Hall in Atlanta, Ga.

The legendary entertainer was honored with the BMI Icon Award during the event.

A bunch of stars, including Jussie Smollett, Justine Skye, Normani, and Teyana Taylor, performed during a tribute to Janet. Ciara was there to introduce a dance troupe’s tribute to the legend.

Missy made a surprise appearance to deliver a speech as a tribute to Janet.

Other stars at the event included Ludacris and Keri Hilson.