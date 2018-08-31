Top Stories
Fri, 31 August 2018 at 4:46 pm

Janet Jackson Honored by Missy Elliott at BMI Awards!

Janet Jackson Honored by Missy Elliott at BMI Awards!

Janet Jackson poses with her friend Missy Elliott while attending the 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on Thursday (August 30) at The Woodruff Arts Center’s Symphony Hall in Atlanta, Ga.

The legendary entertainer was honored with the BMI Icon Award during the event.

A bunch of stars, including Jussie Smollett, Justine Skye, Normani, and Teyana Taylor, performed during a tribute to Janet. Ciara was there to introduce a dance troupe’s tribute to the legend.

Missy made a surprise appearance to deliver a speech as a tribute to Janet.

Other stars at the event included Ludacris and Keri Hilson.
