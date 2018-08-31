Jennifer Hudson Sings 'Amazing Grace' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch Now

Jennifer Hudson just gave a touching tribute to Aretha Franklin.

The 36-year-old entertainer took to the stage to perform at the funeral service on Friday (August 31) held at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan.

Jennifer sang “Amazing Grace” in front of the crowd of Aretha‘s friends and family.

Earlier in the week, Jennifer paid tribute to Aretha by sharing a video of her song “Let It Be.”

“I have no words , so I will let the Queen say it ! But I will Say while teaching me about your life , u taught me so much about life and schooled me in mine . I will never forget those teachings #riparethafranklin,” Jennifer wrote.

Check out Jennifer‘s performance below…