Aretha Franklin Funeral Schedule: Performers & Songs Revealed

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Fri, 31 August 2018 at 10:30 am

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Go House Hunting in LA!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are possibly picking out a new home!

The 49-year-old “Amor, Amor, Amor” entertainer and the 43-year-old former baseball player were spotted hunting houses together on Thursday (August 30) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Before heading out, Jennifer was spotted picking up some coffee.

The two kept it cool and casual on a date night earlier in the week (August 27) in West Hollywood, Calif.

In case you missed it, check out Jennifer‘s amazing 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Video Vanguard Award performance here!
Photos: Splash News
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

