Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Go House Hunting in LA!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are possibly picking out a new home!

The 49-year-old “Amor, Amor, Amor” entertainer and the 43-year-old former baseball player were spotted hunting houses together on Thursday (August 30) in Los Angeles.

Before heading out, Jennifer was spotted picking up some coffee.

The two kept it cool and casual on a date night earlier in the week (August 27) in West Hollywood, Calif.

