Jennifer Morrison, Betty Who & More Support 'Sierra Burgess' Cast at L.A. Premiere!

Jennifer Morrison and Betty Who strike a pose on the red carpet while attending the premiere of the upcoming Netflix original film Sierra Burgess Is A Loser held at ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday (August 30) in Hollywood.

The 39-year-old Once Upon a Time actress and Betty, 26, were joined at the event by Alan Ruck and his wife Mireille Enos, Will Peltz, Brett “Leland” McLaughlin, Carlie Hanson and Vincint, as they all stepped out to show their support.

Betty along with Leland, Carlie and Vincint are all set to be featured on the official soundtrack for Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, which was also scored by Leland – it’s the first release on the acclaimed singer-songwriter’s own label Good Pop, in partnership with Sony/ATV and Black Label Media.

The first single is Betty‘s “The Other Side,” co-written by Troye Sivan, and it’s available to stream on Spotify and download on iTunes now!