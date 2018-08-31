Top Stories
Aretha Franklin Funeral Schedule: Performers & Songs Revealed

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

John Legend Performs at Heritage Fine Wines in LA!

John Legend Performs at Heritage Fine Wines in LA!

John Legend is putting on a show!

The 39-year-old “All Of Me” singer-songwriter presented a secret performance at Heritage Fine Wines on Thursday (August 30) in Los Angeles.

Later that day, he was seen heading out solo for a dinner at Craig’s Restaurant in LA.

John recently walked the red carpet with original Temptations member Otis Williams at the opening night performance of the Broadway-bound musical Ain’t Too Proud, which follows the life and times of The Temptations. It’s set to open next year at the historic Imperial Theatre on Broadway.

