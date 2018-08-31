Jonathan Rhys Meyers & Wife Mara Bring Son Wolf To Venice Film Festival Celebrazione Party!

Top Stories
Fri, 31 August 2018 at 10:03 am

Jonathan Rhys Meyers flashes a big smile as he poses for a photo with his wife Mara Lane while attending the Celebrazione Party by Chopard and Generali to honor the 2018 Venice Film Festival at Palazzo Morosini on Thursday (August 30) in Venice, Italy.

The 41-year-old actor and Mara were accompanied by their adorable 20-month-old baby boy Wolf, who was rocking a mini tuxedo.

Also in attendance at the event were Jonathan‘s The Aspern Papers co-stars Vanessa Redgrave, Jon Kortajarena, and director Julien Landais.

Earlier that day, Jonathan and his crew attended a photo call for The Aspern Papers at the Sala Casino.
Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff; Photos: Getty
    Wolf? What a dumb name. Celebrities should not be able to name their kids.