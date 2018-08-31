Top Stories
Fri, 31 August 2018 at 5:19 pm

Kaia Gerber Launches New Fashion Collection KarlxKaia With Chic Party

Kaia Gerber hangs out with older brother Presley at the KarlxKaia Launch Event held at Revolve Social Club on Thursday night (August 30) in Los Angeles.

Celebs like Larsen Thompson, Rachel Lindsay, Draya Michele, and more stepped out to support the 16-year-old model’s new fashion collection with Karl Lagerfeld.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaia Gerber

Inside the event, guests were treated to FIJI Water with its’ signature reusable straws as well as mini bites and more.

The KarlxKaia collection features everything from bomber-style sweatshirts, a jersey dress, phone cases and even a catsuit. Prices range from $35-$945. Check out the full collection here!
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 01
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 02
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 03
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 04
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 05
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 06
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 07
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 08
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 09
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 10
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 11
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 12
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 13
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 14
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 15
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 16
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 17
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 18
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 19
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 20
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 21
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 22
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 23
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 24
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 25
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 26
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 27
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 28
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 29
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 30
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 31
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 32
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 33
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 34
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 35
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 36
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 37
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 38
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 39
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 40
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 41
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 42
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 43
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 44
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 45
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 46
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 47
kaia gerber kaia karl fashion launch party 48

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Draya Michele, Kaia Gerber, Larsen Thompson, Presley Gerber, Rachel Lindsay

