Kaia Gerber Launches New Fashion Collection KarlxKaia With Chic Party

Kaia Gerber hangs out with older brother Presley at the KarlxKaia Launch Event held at Revolve Social Club on Thursday night (August 30) in Los Angeles.

Celebs like Larsen Thompson, Rachel Lindsay, Draya Michele, and more stepped out to support the 16-year-old model’s new fashion collection with Karl Lagerfeld.

Inside the event, guests were treated to FIJI Water with its’ signature reusable straws as well as mini bites and more.

The KarlxKaia collection features everything from bomber-style sweatshirts, a jersey dress, phone cases and even a catsuit. Prices range from $35-$945. Check out the full collection here!