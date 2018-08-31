Kate Beckinsale Bares Midriff at Rolls Royce X Technogym Party!

Kate Beckinsale shows off her bare midriff as she strikes a pose in two-piece vinyl ensemble while attending the Rolls Royce X Technogym Launch Celebration held at celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson’s private residence on Thursday (August 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 45-year-old actress was joined at the event by Elisabetta Canalis, Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love and Survivor: Ghost Island contestant Michael Yerger as they celebrated the launch of the new Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV and Technogym’s Home Wellness Design.

At the event guests tested out the digitally connected Technogym equipment from the brand’s PERSONAL line and SKILLINE, as well as preview the luxurious new Rolls Royce Cullinan.

In case you missed it, check out Kate and Kathy Griffin‘s own spin on Drake‘s “In My Feelings” Challenge here!