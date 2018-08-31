Top Stories
Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Aretha Franklin Funeral in Detroit - Watch the Live Stream

Aretha Franklin Funeral in Detroit - Watch the Live Stream

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Fri, 31 August 2018 at 12:46 pm

Kate Beckinsale Bares Midriff at Rolls Royce X Technogym Party!

Kate Beckinsale Bares Midriff at Rolls Royce X Technogym Party!

Kate Beckinsale shows off her bare midriff as she strikes a pose in two-piece vinyl ensemble while attending the Rolls Royce X Technogym Launch Celebration held at celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson’s private residence on Thursday (August 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 45-year-old actress was joined at the event by Elisabetta Canalis, Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love and Survivor: Ghost Island contestant Michael Yerger as they celebrated the launch of the new Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV and Technogym’s Home Wellness Design.

At the event guests tested out the digitally connected Technogym equipment from the brand’s PERSONAL line and SKILLINE, as well as preview the luxurious new Rolls Royce Cullinan.

In case you missed it, check out Kate and Kathy Griffin‘s own spin on Drake‘s “In My Feelings” Challenge here!
Just Jared on Facebook
kate beckinsale bares midriff at rolls royce x technogym party 01
kate beckinsale bares midriff at rolls royce x technogym party 02
kate beckinsale bares midriff at rolls royce x technogym party 03
kate beckinsale bares midriff at rolls royce x technogym party 04
kate beckinsale bares midriff at rolls royce x technogym party 05
kate beckinsale bares midriff at rolls royce x technogym party 06
kate beckinsale bares midriff at rolls royce x technogym party 07
kate beckinsale bares midriff at rolls royce x technogym party 08
kate beckinsale bares midriff at rolls royce x technogym party 09
kate beckinsale bares midriff at rolls royce x technogym party 10
kate beckinsale bares midriff at rolls royce x technogym party 11
kate beckinsale bares midriff at rolls royce x technogym party 12
kate beckinsale bares midriff at rolls royce x technogym party 13

Credit: Joe Scarnici; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Elisabetta Canalis, Kate Beckinsale, Kevin Love

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Smokey Robinson remembers lifelong friend Aretha Franklin - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is focusing on her career - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West For President 2024 might actually be happening - TooFab
  • Heather Locklear faces three new charges after her June arrest - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You'll never guess who Lucy Hale ran into in South Korea - Just Jared Jr