Top Stories
Aretha Franklin Funeral Schedule: Performers &amp; Songs Revealed

Aretha Franklin Funeral Schedule: Performers & Songs Revealed

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Fri, 31 August 2018 at 8:46 am

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Walk Hand In Hand at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Photo Call!

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Walk Hand In Hand at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Photo Call!

Lady Gaga is an elegant beauty in a white dress while posing at the photo call for her anticipated film A Star Is Born held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino on Friday (August 31) in Venice, Italy.

The 32-year-old actress was accompanied by her co-star Bradley Cooper, who makes his directorial debut with the film. The two walked hand-in-hand arriving via a water taxi.

Soundtrack details for A Star is Born were recently revealed, and in total, the movie musical has 19 songs and 15 dialogue tracks. It will feature new material written by Gaga and Bradley, among others.

A Star Is Born is set to have its world premiere later today at the 2018 Venice Film Festival – Stay tuned for photos!
Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 01
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 02
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 03
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 04
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 05
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 06
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 07
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 08
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 09
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 10
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 11
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 12
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 13
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 14
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 15
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 16
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 17
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 18
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 19
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 20
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 21
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 22
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 23
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 24
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 25
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 26
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 27
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 28
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 29
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 30
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 31
lady gaga bradley cooper walk hand in hand star is born venice festival photo call 32

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto, IPA; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2018 Venice Film Festival, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Smokey Robinson remembers lifelong friend Aretha Franklin - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is focusing on her career - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West For President 2024 might actually be happening - TooFab
  • Heather Locklear faces three new charges after her June arrest - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You'll never guess who Lucy Hale ran into in South Korea - Just Jared Jr