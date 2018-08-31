Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Walk Hand In Hand at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Photo Call!

Lady Gaga is an elegant beauty in a white dress while posing at the photo call for her anticipated film A Star Is Born held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino on Friday (August 31) in Venice, Italy.

The 32-year-old actress was accompanied by her co-star Bradley Cooper, who makes his directorial debut with the film. The two walked hand-in-hand arriving via a water taxi.

Soundtrack details for A Star is Born were recently revealed, and in total, the movie musical has 19 songs and 15 dialogue tracks. It will feature new material written by Gaga and Bradley, among others.

A Star Is Born is set to have its world premiere later today at the 2018 Venice Film Festival – Stay tuned for photos!