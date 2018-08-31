Lady Gaga Stuns at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere with Bradley Cooper!

Lady Gaga is stunning in a feathered gown as she hits the red carpet ahead of the premiere screening of her anticipated film A Star Is Born held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Friday (August 31) in Venice, Italy.

The 32-year-old actress was accompanied by her co-star Bradley Cooper, who makes his directorial debut with the film.

Gaga is wearing a Valentino Haute Couture creation by Pierpaolo Piccioli, which was first worn by Kaia Gerber on the runway at the Valentino Haute Couture show back in July.

Earlier in the day, Gaga and Bradley shared their love for each other a the photo call and press conference for A Star Is Born.