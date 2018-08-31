Lana Del Rey Cancels Concert in Israel - Read Her Statement

After initially speaking out to defend her decision to perform in Israel in September, Lana Del Rey is pulling out.

The 33-year-old “Love” singer released a statement on Friday (August 31), one week before the scheduled performance at the 2018 Meteor Festival.

“Unfortunately it hasn’t been possible to line up both visits with such short notice and therefore I’m postponing my appearance at Meteor Festival until a time when I can schedule visits for both my Israeli and Palestinian fans, as well as hopefully other countries in the region,” she wrote.

“Just got the word that Lana will be a no-show at Meteor. We do appreciate her for choosing Meteor to help her score some press attention,” festival organizers wrote in Hebrew on their official website.

See her message below.