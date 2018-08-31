Top Stories
Fri, 31 August 2018 at 11:50 am

Mark Wahlberg & Rhea Durham Couple Up at Rolls Royce X Technogym Party!

Mark Wahlberg & Rhea Durham Couple Up at Rolls Royce X Technogym Party!

Mark Wahlberg happily poses with his wife Rhea Durham while attending the Rolls Royce X Technogym Launch Celebration held at celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson’s private residence on Thursday (August 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 47-year-old Mile 22 actor and Rhea, 40, celebrated the launch of the new Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV and Technogym’s Home Wellness Design.

At the event guests tested out the digitally connected Technogym equipment from the brand’s PERSONAL line and SKILLINE, as well as preview the luxurious new Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Mark recently announced that a new Wahlburgers restaurant location is coming to MGM Springfield, Mass.
Credit: Joe Scarnici; Photos: Getty Images for Technogym
Posted to: Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham

