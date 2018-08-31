Natalie Dormer Gets Glam For 'Brown Thomas' Fashion Show in Ireland

Natalie Dormer looked radiant in red while stepping out for a fashion show!

The 36-year-old Game of Thrones actress showed her support for Brown Thomas‘ new collection on Friday (August 31) at The Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin, Ireland.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Dormer

Earlier in the month, it was announced that Natalie will be joining the Potterverse!

Natalie is set to be a narrator of Audible’s newest Harry Potter original, A History of Magic. The book will reveal hidden stories from throughout magic’s history.

A History of Magic will be released on October 4th.

FYI: Natalie is wearing a Peter Pilotto dress.