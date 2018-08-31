Top Stories
Lady Gaga Stuns at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere with Bradley Cooper!

Lady Gaga Stuns at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere with Bradley Cooper!

Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Noah Centineo Talks About the Possibilities of Dating A Fan

Noah Centineo Talks About the Possibilities of Dating A Fan

Fri, 31 August 2018 at 11:40 pm

Natalie Dormer Gets Glam For 'Brown Thomas' Fashion Show in Ireland

Natalie Dormer Gets Glam For 'Brown Thomas' Fashion Show in Ireland

Natalie Dormer looked radiant in red while stepping out for a fashion show!

The 36-year-old Game of Thrones actress showed her support for Brown Thomas‘ new collection on Friday (August 31) at The Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin, Ireland.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Dormer

Earlier in the month, it was announced that Natalie will be joining the Potterverse!

Natalie is set to be a narrator of Audible’s newest Harry Potter original, A History of Magic. The book will reveal hidden stories from throughout magic’s history.

A History of Magic will be released on October 4th.

FYI: Natalie is wearing a Peter Pilotto dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
natalie dormer brown thomas fashion show 01
natalie dormer brown thomas fashion show 02
natalie dormer brown thomas fashion show 03
natalie dormer brown thomas fashion show 04
natalie dormer brown thomas fashion show 05
natalie dormer brown thomas fashion show 06
natalie dormer brown thomas fashion show 07
natalie dormer brown thomas fashion show 08
natalie dormer brown thomas fashion show 09

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Natalie Dormer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Smokey Robinson remembers lifelong friend Aretha Franklin - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is focusing on her career - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West For President 2024 might actually be happening - TooFab
  • Heather Locklear faces three new charges after her June arrest - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You'll never guess who Lucy Hale ran into in South Korea - Just Jared Jr