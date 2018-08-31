Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Doesn't Need a Man on 'Ellen' Season Premiere - Watch a Preview!

Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Doesn't Need a Man on 'Ellen' Season Premiere - Watch a Preview!

Nicki Minaj is not holding back!

The 35-year-old Queen rapper is making an appearance on the Season 16 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (September 4).

During her appearance, in which she sports neon orange hair, Nicki talks to Ellen about her love life, and how she feels about being single for the first time since she was 15 years old.

She also performs a medley of songs from her latest studio album, Queen. Plus, Ellen and Nicki give deserving and unsuspecting fans the ultimate surprise of a lifetime!

Watch a sneak peek below!


Sneak Peek! Nicki Minaj on Why She Doesn’t Need a Man
