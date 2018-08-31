Top Stories
Fri, 31 August 2018 at 1:37 am

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Take a Quick Trip to Mexico!

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Take a Quick Trip to Mexico!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took a quick trip to Mexico this week for a little rest and relaxation in private!

The 36-year-old actress and the 25-year-old singer were spotted arriving at the airport in Cabo San Lucas on Wednesday (August 29) and they departed the next day.

Priyanka posted some photos of the scenery in Mexico on her Instagram Story, though neither of them put up any posts on their feed.

The couple confirmed their engagement just a couple weeks ago by sharing some beautiful photos from a party they held in India.
