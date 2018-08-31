Stevie Wonder Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Her Funeral - Watch Now

Stevie Wonder helped pay tribute to Aretha Franklin with one of the final performances of the evening.

The 68-year-old musician took to the stage during the service on Friday (August 31) held at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan.

Stevie performed an instrumental version of “The Lord’s Prayer” on harmonica before delivering a short prayer.

“Without God’s goodness and greatness, we would have never known the Queen of Soul. We would have never known the joy that she brought to us, we’d have never known someone who could express in song the pain that we felt. And yes, the reason that we are here today is because of love, because of how much we love this woman,” Stevie said in part of his speech.

He followed up by singing his song “As.”

