Taron Egerton Spotted as Elton John on 'Rocketman' Set

Taron Egerton is playing a young Elton John in the upcoming biopic Rocketman and we have photos of him in costume on set!

The 28-year-old actor was spotted at work on Friday (August 31) in North London, England.

Taron filmed a scene in which Elton reportedly arrives at his father’s house to give him tickets to his Wembley Stadium concert, along with a chauffeured ride to the show.

Over the summer, Taron joined Elton at a charity event in England.