Fri, 31 August 2018 at 10:54 pm

'The Predator' Debuts Final Red Band Trailer - Watch Now!

'The Predator' Debuts Final Red Band Trailer - Watch Now!

The Predator just debuted its final trailer before its release next month and you need to see it!

The new red band trailer shows plenty of human vs. predator action as a group takes on an Alpha Predator.

The flick follows a former Army ranger who joins forces with a former Marine and his predator-hunting team to take on the latest alien.

The film stars Boyd Holbrook, Sterling K. Brown and Olivia Munn.

The Predator hits theaters on September 14th.

Check out the entire trailer below…
