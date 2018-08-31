Topher Grace Talks About Having a Newborn Baby While Filming 'BlacKkKlansman' - Watch!

Topher Grace is talking about his new movie – and his new baby!

The 40-year-old Black KkKlansman star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (August 31), where he sat down with guest host Mario Lopez.

During his appearance, Topher jokingly rode out on Mario’s scooter used for his recovering torn Achilles. Mario and Topher discussed his role as David Duke, the infamous white supremacist and former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. He also shared how he successfully crashed the award ceremony with friends prior to his That ‘70s Show fame.

Plus, the two ‘90s sitcom stars go head-to-head in a game called “That ‘90s Quiz.”

Watch below!



