Top Stories
Aretha Franklin Funeral Schedule: Performers &amp; Songs Revealed

Aretha Franklin Funeral Schedule: Performers & Songs Revealed

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Fri, 31 August 2018 at 9:08 am

Topher Grace Talks About Having a Newborn Baby While Filming 'BlacKkKlansman' - Watch!

Topher Grace Talks About Having a Newborn Baby While Filming 'BlacKkKlansman' - Watch!

Topher Grace is talking about his new movie – and his new baby!

The 40-year-old Black KkKlansman star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (August 31), where he sat down with guest host Mario Lopez.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Topher Grace

During his appearance, Topher jokingly rode out on Mario’s scooter used for his recovering torn Achilles. Mario and Topher discussed his role as David Duke, the infamous white supremacist and former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. He also shared how he successfully crashed the award ceremony with friends prior to his That ‘70s Show fame.

Plus, the two ‘90s sitcom stars go head-to-head in a game called “That ‘90s Quiz.”

Watch below!


Topher Grace on Having a Newborn Baby While Filming ‘BlacKKKlansman’


Topher Grace Crashed the Oscars Red Carpet

Mario Lopez and Topher Grace Face Off in a ‘90s Trivia Quiz
Just Jared on Facebook
topher grace ellen show august 2018 01
topher grace ellen show august 2018 02
topher grace ellen show august 2018 03
topher grace ellen show august 2018 04
topher grace ellen show august 2018 05
topher grace ellen show august 2018 06

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Mario Lopez, Topher Grace

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Smokey Robinson remembers lifelong friend Aretha Franklin - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is focusing on her career - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West For President 2024 might actually be happening - TooFab
  • Heather Locklear faces three new charges after her June arrest - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You'll never guess who Lucy Hale ran into in South Korea - Just Jared Jr