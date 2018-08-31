Top Stories
Troye Sivan: 'Bloom' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Troye Sivan: 'Bloom' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Troye Sivan‘s new album is out now!

The 23-year-old singer just released his second studio album Bloom – and you can stream it here!

Troye will soon be hitting the road for The Bloom Tour where he’ll be performing his new album for fans all across the United States.

The Bloom Tour kicks off on Friday, September 21 in Irving, Texas – and you can get tickets here.

You can stream Troye‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Bloom below!
