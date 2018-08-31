Fri, 31 August 2018 at 11:16 am
Tyga Says He Had 'A Lot To Do' With Kylie Jenner's Success
- Tyga made an appearance on Nicki Minaj‘s Queen Radio and took lots of credit for ex Kylie Jenner‘s success.- TMZ
- Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra look so in love! – Just Jared Jr
- Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga make such a lovely pair while promoting their new movie! – Lainey Gossip
- This was one explosive moment on Jersey Shore! – TooFab
- Taylor Swift admitted this about “Look What You Made Me Do”… – MTV
- Did you see these stunning shots from the 2018 Venice Film Festival yet? – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Kylie Jenner, Newsies, Tyga
Sponsored Links by ZergNet