Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Aretha Franklin Funeral in Detroit - Watch the Live Stream

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Fri, 31 August 2018 at 2:24 pm

Vanessa Marquez Dead - Former 'ER' Actress Shot & Killed By Police at 49

Vanessa Marquez has sadly died at the age of 49.

The actress, best known for her role as nurse Wendy Goldman on ER, was shot and killed by police in South Pasadena, Calif. on Thursday (August 30), authorities confirmed to Variety.

According to the report, officers were called to her home to check on her welfare. When they arrived, she was suffering from seizures and appeared unable to take care of herself. Officers called both paramedics and a mental health clinician, and continued to talk with her. After about 90 minutes, she armed herself with a BB gun and pointed it at the officers, causing them to open fire according to Sheriff’s Lt. Joe Mendoza.

Last October, Vanessa made the allegation she was blacklisted from ER by co-star George Clooney after complaining of racial discrimination and sexual harassment.

Our thoughts are with Vanessa‘s loved ones at this time.
Photos: Getty Images
