Lady Gaga Stuns at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere with Bradley Cooper!

Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Noah Centineo Talks About the Possibilities of Dating A Fan

Fri, 31 August 2018 at 6:36 pm

'Wicked' Movie Delayed, Will Get a New Release Date

The film version of the Broadway musical Wicked has been delayed.

The movie was originally set to be released on December 20, 2019, but the movie will be re-dated and Universal Pictures will announce a new date soon.

Cats, another movie musical based on a popular Broadway show, will now get that release date.

The Wicked movie will be directed by Stephen Daldry and the musical’s bookwriter Winnie Holzman is writing the screenplay. No casting details have been announced just yet.

See who JJ readers voted to play Glinda and Elphaba in our poll.

Photos: Universal
