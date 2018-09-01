Top Stories
Sat, 01 September 2018 at 1:33 pm

Bishop Apologizes for Touching Ariana Grande's Breast at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Bishop Apologizes for Touching Ariana Grande's Breast at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Bishop Charles H. Ellis III has issued an apology for the way that he touched Ariana Grande while on stage together at Aretha Franklin‘s funeral.

The bishop greeted Ariana after her performance of “Natural Woman” and wrapped his arm around the singer, with his hand touching the side of her breast.

“It would never be my intention to touch any woman’s breast. … I don’t know I guess I put my arm around her,” Ellis told USA Today. “Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar but again, I apologize. The last thing I want to do is to be a distraction to this day. This is all about Aretha Franklin.”

Ellis also apologized for joking that he thought Ariana‘s name was an item on the menu at Taco Bell.

“I personally and sincerely apologize to Ariana and to her fans and to the whole Hispanic community,” he said. “When you’re doing a program for nine hours you try to keep it lively, you try to insert some jokes here and there.”
