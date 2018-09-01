Top Stories
Lady Gaga Stuns at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere with Bradley Cooper!

Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Noah Centineo Talks About the Possibilities of Dating A Fan

Sat, 01 September 2018 at 12:38 am

BTS Show Their Style in New 'Puma' Campaign Photos - See All The Pics!

BTS just launched their collaboration with Puma and the campaign images are too cute!

The massively popular K-pop group – J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, rap monster, rm, Suga and v – teamed up with the shoe brand to create the PUMA X BTS Basket.

The shoe combines the shoe’s classic silhouette with each BTS member’s unique style.

In the campaign photos, BTS show off how they style the sleek shoes in their own way.

The PUMA X BTS Basket will be available on September 1st.

20+ pictures inside from BTSPuma campaign…
