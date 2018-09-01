Carole Shelley Dead - Broadway Legend Dies at 79

Carole Shelley has sadly passed away at the age of 79.

The legendary actress’ Broadway career dates all the way back to 1965 when she was in the original cast of the classic play The Odd Couple.

Carole went on to star in such shows as The Elephant Man, Noises Off, Show Boat, Cabaret, Billy Elliot, and most recently, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder. Younger audiences will remember her as the original Madame Morrible in the smash hit musical Wicked.

Broadway star Stephanie J. Block, who was the original Elphaba in the workshop production of Wicked, confirmed the sad news on Twitter.

Carole most recently walked the red carpet in April 2018. You can see that photo in the gallery.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Carole‘s loved ones during this difficult time.