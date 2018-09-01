Cate Blanchett & Naomi Watts Add More Star Power to 'Suspiria' Venice Premiere

Cate Blanchett and Naomi Watts walk the red carpet at the Suspiria premiere held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Saturday (September 1) at Sala Grande in Venice, Italy.

Naomi is serving on the festival jury this year and fellow jury member Taika Waititi also was in attendance at the premiere.

Models Barbara Palvin and Madalina Ghenea also walked the red carpet at the event.

FYI: Cate is wearing a Giorgio Armani Privé dress and Chopard jewelry. Naomi is wearing a Dior Couture dress, Crivelli jewelry, and a Tyler Ellis clutch. Barbara is wearing a Giorgio Armani Privé dress.