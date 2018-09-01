Top Stories
Sat, 01 September 2018 at 2:57 pm

Cate Blanchett & Salma Hayek Unveil Trophy for Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Venice

Cate Blanchett & Salma Hayek Unveil Trophy for Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Venice

Cate Blanchett and Salma Hayek sandwich in Livia Firth while attending Eco-Age and Chopard’s unveiling of the trophy for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards on Saturday (September 1) in Venice, Italy.

Many stars stepped out at the private lunch during the 2018 Venice Film Festival to view this year’s statuette, designed by Chopard.

Some of the other stars in attendance included Livia‘s husband Colin Firth, Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston, Christoph Waltz, and Derek Blasberg, among others.

“Once again we are delighted to be able to have the opportunity to work with The Green Carpet Fashion Awards, Italia for this year’s ceremony,” said Caroline Scheufele, Co-President and Artistic Director, Chopard. “These awards are closely aligned with Chopard’s values, especially with our work on The Journey to Sustainable Luxury and the celebration of the artisans involved in all levels of our supply chains.”
Photos: Getty
