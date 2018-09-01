Charlie Sheen Shares Rare Photo of Twins Max & Bob He Shares with Ex Wife Brooke Mueller

Charlie Sheen‘s twin boys are growing up so fast!

The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday (August 31) to share a super rare photo of 9-year-old twins Bob and Max.

Charlie and Brooke married back in 2008 before getting divorced in 2011.

Charlie also has three other kids – including daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13 with ex wife Denise Richards.

Denise recently signed on to join the upcoming ninth season of The Real House of Beverly Hills – and teased that Charlie might be making an appearance on the show with her.

