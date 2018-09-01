Top Stories
Lady Gaga Stuns at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere with Bradley Cooper!

Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Noah Centineo Talks About the Possibilities of Dating A Fan

Sat, 01 September 2018 at 10:51 am

Dakota Johnson Arrives at Venice Film Festival for 'Suspiria'

Dakota Johnson Arrives at Venice Film Festival for 'Suspiria'

Dakota Johnson waves to the fans while walking along the dock after arriving for the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Saturday (September 1) in Venice, Italy.

The 28-year-old actress was joined by her Suspiria co-stars Tilda Swinton, Chloe Moretz, Mia Goth, and Jessica Harper, as well as director Luca Guadagnino and composer Thom Yorke.

After arriving by boat, the stars posed for a photo call ahead of tonight’s big premiere.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Dior dress. Tilda is wearing a Haider Ackermann dress. Mia is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress. Chloe is wearing a Simone Rocha outfit while arriving on the boat. She changed into a Miu Miu look for the photo call.

50+ pictures inside of the Suspiria stars at the photo call…

Photos: Getty, WENN
