Sat, 01 September 2018 at 2:39 pm

Dakota Johnson Looks Breathtaking at 'Suspiria' Red Carpet Premiere in Venice!

Dakota Johnson looks stunning while making her red carpet entrance at the Suspiria premiere held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Saturday (September 1) at Sala Grande in Venice, Italy.

The 28-year-old actress confirmed during a press conference at the festival that she indeed went to therapy after making the horror movie.

“First of all, I was not psychoanalyzed, and I hope I never will be,” Dakota said (via Variety). “I’m a very porous person, and I absorb a lot of people’s feelings. And sometimes when you work on a dark subject matter, it can stay with you. And to talk to somebody really nice about it afterwards is really comforting, and my therapist is a very nice woman.”

“It was the most fun and the most exhilarating and the most enjoyable that it could be,” Dakota said about making the movie. “So it’s not like I ended up in a psych ward afterwards. I just had a lot of feelings!”

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Dior Couture dress.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Venice Film Festival, Dakota Johnson

