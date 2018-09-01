Top Stories
Lady Gaga Stuns at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere with Bradley Cooper!

Lady Gaga Stuns at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere with Bradley Cooper!

Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Noah Centineo Talks About the Possibilities of Dating A Fan

Noah Centineo Talks About the Possibilities of Dating A Fan

Sat, 01 September 2018 at 10:34 am

Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz Welcome Baby Girl (Report)

Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz Welcome Baby Girl (Report)

Congratulations are in order for Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz as they have reportedly welcomed a child into the world!

The 48-year-old actress recently gave birth to a baby girl, according to a Daily Mail report.

Rachel revealed her pregnancy news back in April during an interview with The New York Times while promoting her movie Disobedience.

This is the second child for both of the stars. Rachel is the mother of a 12-year-old son with her ex Darren Aronofsky while Daniel has a 26-year-old daughter with ex-wife Fiona Loudon.

We have reached out to the couple’s reps for confirmation of the happy news.
Just Jared on Facebook
daniel craig rachel weisz photos 01
daniel craig rachel weisz photos 02
daniel craig rachel weisz photos 03
daniel craig rachel weisz photos 04
daniel craig rachel weisz photos 05
daniel craig rachel weisz photos 06
daniel craig rachel weisz photos 07
daniel craig rachel weisz photos 08
daniel craig rachel weisz photos 09
daniel craig rachel weisz photos 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Celebrity Babies, Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Smokey Robinson remembers lifelong friend Aretha Franklin - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is focusing on her career - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West For President 2024 might actually be happening - TooFab
  • Heather Locklear faces three new charges after her June arrest - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You'll never guess who Lucy Hale ran into in South Korea - Just Jared Jr