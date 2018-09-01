Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz Welcome Baby Girl (Report)

Congratulations are in order for Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz as they have reportedly welcomed a child into the world!

The 48-year-old actress recently gave birth to a baby girl, according to a Daily Mail report.

Rachel revealed her pregnancy news back in April during an interview with The New York Times while promoting her movie Disobedience.

This is the second child for both of the stars. Rachel is the mother of a 12-year-old son with her ex Darren Aronofsky while Daniel has a 26-year-old daughter with ex-wife Fiona Loudon.

We have reached out to the couple’s reps for confirmation of the happy news.