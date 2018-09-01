Elle Fanning Rules the Red Carpet in Deauville for 'Galveston'

Elle Fanning looks gorgeous on the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Galveston during the 2018 Deauville US Film Festival on Saturday (September 1) in Deauville, France.

The 20-year-old actress was joined at the premiere by the film’s writer and director, Melanie Laurent. She is also an actress known for films like Inglourious Basterds and Now You See Me.

Tye Sheridan was also on the red carpet that evening for the premiere of his movie Friday’s Child.

FYI: Elle is wearing a custom Miu Miu dress. Melanie is wearing an Azzedine Alaïa dress.