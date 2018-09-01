Elle Fanning & Tye Sheridan Promote Projects at Deauville Film Festival

Elle Fanning poses at a photo call for her film Galveston during the 2018 Deauville US Film Festival on Saturday (September 1) in Deauville, France.

The 20-year-old actress was joined at the event by the movie’s writer and director Melanie Laurent, who you likely remember from her performance in Inglourious Basterds.

Tye Sheridan was also at the festival that day for a photo call for his movie Friday’s Child. He was joined by writer and director A.J. Edwards.

FYI: Elle is wearing a Miu Miu dress.

