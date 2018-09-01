Top Stories
Bishop Apologizes for Touching Ariana Grande's Breast at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Dakota Johnson Looks Breathtaking at 'Suspiria' Red Carpet Premiere in Venice!

Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Shirtless for a Swim in Malibu

Gladys Knight Clarifies Comment About Aretha Franklin & Cancer

Sat, 01 September 2018 at 11:16 pm

Emma Stone, Melissa McCarthy, & Hugh Jackman Bring Their New Movies to Telluride Film Festival 2018

Emma Stone is all smiles as she steps out for a photo call at the 2018 Telluride Film Festival on Saturday afternoon (September 1) in Telluride, Colo.

The 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress attended the film fest to promote her upcoming movie The Favourite.

Hugh Jackman was also stepped out at the event to promote his upcoming movie The Front Runner.

Also in attendance at day one of the film festival was Melissa McCarthy, Laura Dern, Ralph Fiennes, and Sissy Spacek.
