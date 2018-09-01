GMA's Lara Spencer Marries Rick McVey in Vail!

Lara Spencer is a married lady!

The 49-year-old Good Morning America co-host tied the knot with tech entrepreneur Rick McVey on Saturday afternoon (September 1) in an outdoor ceremony surrounded by their friends and family in Vail, Colo.

This is the second marriage for both Lara and Rick. The two met after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date and have been together for two years.

Lara has two teenage children – daughter Katharine and son Duff – with ex husband David Haffenreffer while Rick is also dad to three grown daughters with his ex.

Lara looked stunning in Adam Zohar gown while son Duff walked her down the aisle to Christina Perri‘s “A Thousand Years.” You can see her gown here.



Congrats Lara and Rick!