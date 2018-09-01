Hilary Duff Knows What She's Naming Her Baby Girl Already!

Hilary Duff and her boyfriend Matthew Koma have already decided on a baby name!

The 30-year-old Younger actress revealed that the couple picked out the baby’s name a long time ago.

“It was the very first thing [we decided on]. We’ve known her name for a really long time. Her name starts with a B, and I keep calling her baby B, which is awesome because people are like, ‘Oh, no, it’s just because of his last name,’” Hilary explained to People.

Mathew‘s birth name is Matthew Bair.

Hilary continued, “We actually agreed. We had one name picked out and then we swapped a week later and we haven’t discussed it since. It’s unique but it’s not too weird.”

“The name that we first thought we were gonna use is going to be her middle name, so we’re like, ‘Let’s not stress over this anymore,’” Hilary added.

We know Hilary can’t wait to meet her baby girl and neither can we!