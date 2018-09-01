Top Stories
Sat, 01 September 2018 at 4:12 pm

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Slams Eminem for Using F-Word

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Slams Eminem for Using F-Word

Imagine Dragons lead singer and LGBTQ ally Dan Reynolds is speaking out to slam Eminem for using a gay slur in a song on his new album Kamikaze.

In the song “Fall,” Eminem calls out rapper Tyler the Creator, who has alluded to being gay in his songs.

“Tyler create nothin’, I see why you called yourself a fa—t, bitch / It’s not just ’cause you lack attention / It’s because you worship D12′s balls, you’re sack-religious / If you’re gonna critique me, you better at least be as good or better,” Eminem raps in the song.

Dan is an outspoken ally for the LGBTQ community and he even started the LoveLoud Festival to support out members of the Mormon community.

“it’s never ok to say a word that is filled with hate. I don’t care what year you were born in or what meaning it has to you. if it contributes to hate and bigotry then it is hateful. period. there is never an ok time to say the word fa**ot. I don’t care who you are,” Dan tweeted after the song’s release.

Dan recently showed off his eight pack abs during a concert with his band.
  • Kat

    People are so sensitice about the gay community. Its not a nice word but this is rap its not sugar coatted soft pink rainbow for all pop/rock. You go in in rap songs when you diss someone. Its not for the faint of heart.

  • http://www.paulwalkerfoundation.org RayonLight

    Stay in your lane Dan, do what you do best… it’s not up for debate.

  • Anthony Rodriguez

    This shit is getting ridiculous. Next thing u know the word bitch and the n-word will be banned too. U got your gay rights, now go get married and stop complaining “Mr 8pack abs”