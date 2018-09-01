Jason Clarke Honored at Deauville Film Festival with Wife Cecile Breccia By His Side

Jason Clarke poses with his dedicated beach locker room on the Promenade des Planches at the 2018 Deauville US Film Festival on Saturday (September 1) in Deauville, France.

The 49-year-old actor received the honor with his wife Cecile Breccia by his side. The couple has been together since 2010, but they only recently got married and they welcomed their second child into the world earlier this year!

Jason and Cecile walked the red carpet for the festival’s opening ceremony the night before.

Jason was just at the Venice Film Festival to premiere his movie First Man.