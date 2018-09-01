Sat, 01 September 2018 at 2:02 pm
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Go Shopping on Rodeo Drive
Jennifer Lopez holds hands with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez while walking down Rodeo Drive on Friday afternoon (August 31) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The couple was seen walking a few blocks on the luxury shopping strip and they stopped in the Tom Ford store. They also were spotted enjoying a meal at an outdoor table at a restaurant.
Jennifer is heading back to Vegas this weekend to launch the final leg of her All I Have residency. There are just 14 shows left, so make sure to catch one of the final shows!
