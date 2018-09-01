Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Shirtless for a Swim in Malibu

Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Shirtless for a Swim in Malibu

Daniel Craig &amp; Rachel Weisz Welcome Baby Girl (Report)

Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz Welcome Baby Girl (Report)

Justin Bieber Is Beaming on Dinner Date with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Is Beaming on Dinner Date with Hailey Baldwin

Gladys Knight Clarifies Comment About Aretha Franklin &amp; Cancer

Gladys Knight Clarifies Comment About Aretha Franklin & Cancer

Sat, 01 September 2018 at 2:02 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Go Shopping on Rodeo Drive

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Go Shopping on Rodeo Drive

Jennifer Lopez holds hands with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez while walking down Rodeo Drive on Friday afternoon (August 31) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The couple was seen walking a few blocks on the luxury shopping strip and they stopped in the Tom Ford store. They also were spotted enjoying a meal at an outdoor table at a restaurant.

Jennifer is heading back to Vegas this weekend to launch the final leg of her All I Have residency. There are just 14 shows left, so make sure to catch one of the final shows!
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 01
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 02
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 03
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 04
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 05
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 06
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 07
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 08
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 09
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 10
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 11
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 12
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 13
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 14
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 15
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 16
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 17
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 18
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 19
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 20
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 21
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 22
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 23
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 24
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 25
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 26
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez rodeo drive 27

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Smokey Robinson remembers lifelong friend Aretha Franklin - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is focusing on her career - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West For President 2024 might actually be happening - TooFab
  • Heather Locklear faces three new charges after her June arrest - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You'll never guess who Lucy Hale ran into in South Korea - Just Jared Jr
  • ЯR

    He’s really unattractive.