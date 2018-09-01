Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Shirtless for a Swim in Malibu

Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Shirtless for a Swim in Malibu

Daniel Craig &amp; Rachel Weisz Welcome Baby Girl (Report)

Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz Welcome Baby Girl (Report)

Justin Bieber Is Beaming on Dinner Date with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Is Beaming on Dinner Date with Hailey Baldwin

Gladys Knight Clarifies Comment About Aretha Franklin &amp; Cancer

Gladys Knight Clarifies Comment About Aretha Franklin & Cancer

Sat, 01 September 2018 at 1:09 pm

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Share a Kiss at the U.S. Open

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Share a Kiss at the U.S. Open

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share a sweet kiss while sitting in a private suite at the 2018 U.S. Open on Friday night (August 31) in New York City.

The engaged couple watched sisters Venus and Serena Williams face off in a third round match. Serena won the match in two sets.

Joe and Sophie have kept a low profile over the past couple weeks and were last spotted out together in mid-August. Make sure to read what she said about those photos of her crying in NYC.

FYI: Sophie is wearing an Anine Bing blazer and matching trousers.
Just Jared on Facebook
joe jonas sophie turner kiss at us open 01
joe jonas sophie turner kiss at us open 02
joe jonas sophie turner kiss at us open 03
joe jonas sophie turner kiss at us open 04
joe jonas sophie turner kiss at us open 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Smokey Robinson remembers lifelong friend Aretha Franklin - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is focusing on her career - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West For President 2024 might actually be happening - TooFab
  • Heather Locklear faces three new charges after her June arrest - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You'll never guess who Lucy Hale ran into in South Korea - Just Jared Jr