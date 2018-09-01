Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Share a Kiss at the U.S. Open

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share a sweet kiss while sitting in a private suite at the 2018 U.S. Open on Friday night (August 31) in New York City.

The engaged couple watched sisters Venus and Serena Williams face off in a third round match. Serena won the match in two sets.

Joe and Sophie have kept a low profile over the past couple weeks and were last spotted out together in mid-August. Make sure to read what she said about those photos of her crying in NYC.

FYI: Sophie is wearing an Anine Bing blazer and matching trousers.