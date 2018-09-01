Top Stories
Lady Gaga Stuns at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere with Bradley Cooper!

Lady Gaga Stuns at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere with Bradley Cooper!

Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Noah Centineo Talks About the Possibilities of Dating A Fan

Noah Centineo Talks About the Possibilities of Dating A Fan

Sat, 01 September 2018 at 2:25 am

John Krasinski Premieres 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' During LA Fleet Week

John Krasinski Premieres 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' During LA Fleet Week

John Krasinski looked so handsome while stepping out at the Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan premiere!

The 38-year-old actor hit the red carpet as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week on Friday night (August 31) at Battleship Iowa in San Pedro, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Krasinski

He was also joined by his co-stars Ali Suliman, Dina Shihabi and Wendell Pierce.

The new Amazon series is a continuation of the hugely popular Jack Ryan movies, showing the terrorist-battling hero in his early years.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is streaming now on Amazon.
Just Jared on Facebook
john krasinski premieres jack ryan in la 01
john krasinski premieres jack ryan in la 02
john krasinski premieres jack ryan in la 03
john krasinski premieres jack ryan in la 04
john krasinski premieres jack ryan in la 05
john krasinski premieres jack ryan in la 06
john krasinski premieres jack ryan in la 07
john krasinski premieres jack ryan in la 08
john krasinski premieres jack ryan in la 09
john krasinski premieres jack ryan in la 10
john krasinski premieres jack ryan in la 11
john krasinski premieres jack ryan in la 12
john krasinski premieres jack ryan in la 13
john krasinski premieres jack ryan in la 14
john krasinski premieres jack ryan in la 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ali Suliman, Dina Shihabi, John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Smokey Robinson remembers lifelong friend Aretha Franklin - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is focusing on her career - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West For President 2024 might actually be happening - TooFab
  • Heather Locklear faces three new charges after her June arrest - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You'll never guess who Lucy Hale ran into in South Korea - Just Jared Jr