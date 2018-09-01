John Krasinski Premieres 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' During LA Fleet Week

John Krasinski looked so handsome while stepping out at the Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan premiere!

The 38-year-old actor hit the red carpet as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week on Friday night (August 31) at Battleship Iowa in San Pedro, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Krasinski

He was also joined by his co-stars Ali Suliman, Dina Shihabi and Wendell Pierce.

The new Amazon series is a continuation of the hugely popular Jack Ryan movies, showing the terrorist-battling hero in his early years.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is streaming now on Amazon.