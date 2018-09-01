Top Stories
Sat, 01 September 2018

Jude Law & Eddie Redmayne Celebrate 'Back to Hogwarts Day' at Platform 9¾

Jude Law & Eddie Redmayne Celebrate 'Back to Hogwarts Day' at Platform 9¾

Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne pose for a photo at Platform 9 ¾ while attending the Back to Hogwarts Day celebration on Saturday (September 1) at Kings Cross Station in London, England.

The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald co-stars surprised fans and hosted a meet and greet with some lucky spectators.

The Fantastic Beasts sequel will be hitting theaters on November 16 and Jude joins the cast as a young Albus Dumbledore.

Fans gather every year on September 1 at Kings Cross to commemorate the day young wizards and witches from across the U.K. make their way to Platform 9 ¾ to board the iconic steamer that whisks them off to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
