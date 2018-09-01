Top Stories
Lady Gaga Stuns at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere with Bradley Cooper!

Lady Gaga Stuns at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere with Bradley Cooper!

Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Noah Centineo Talks About the Possibilities of Dating A Fan

Noah Centineo Talks About the Possibilities of Dating A Fan

Sat, 01 September 2018 at 11:31 am

Justin Bieber Is Beaming on Dinner Date with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Is Beaming on Dinner Date with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is smiling from ear to ear while arriving for a dinner date with fiancee Hailey Baldwin on Friday night (August 31) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The engaged couple ate at the famed Italian restaurant Dan Tana’s.

Justin, 24, and Hailey, 21, were a colorful couple the day before as well while out for lunch together in Beverly Hills.

Sources are opening up about how Hailey has “calmed” Justin since they got back together earlier this year.

Justin is really in love with Hailey. He loves that she is super chill and down to do anything,” the insider told Us Weekly. “Hailey has calmed Justin down a lot, and she has changed him as a man. He thinks she is his forever and considers her his best friend and soulmate.”

25+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out for dinner…

Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 01
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 02
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 03
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 04
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 05
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 06
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 07
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 08
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 09
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 10
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 11
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 12
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 13
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 14
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 15
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 16
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 17
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 18
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 19
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 20
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 21
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 22
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 23
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 24
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 25
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 26
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 27
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 28
justin bieber hailey baldwin dan tanas dinner date 29

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Smokey Robinson remembers lifelong friend Aretha Franklin - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is focusing on her career - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West For President 2024 might actually be happening - TooFab
  • Heather Locklear faces three new charges after her June arrest - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You'll never guess who Lucy Hale ran into in South Korea - Just Jared Jr