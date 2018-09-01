Justin Bieber Is Beaming on Dinner Date with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is smiling from ear to ear while arriving for a dinner date with fiancee Hailey Baldwin on Friday night (August 31) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The engaged couple ate at the famed Italian restaurant Dan Tana’s.

Justin, 24, and Hailey, 21, were a colorful couple the day before as well while out for lunch together in Beverly Hills.

Sources are opening up about how Hailey has “calmed” Justin since they got back together earlier this year.

“Justin is really in love with Hailey. He loves that she is super chill and down to do anything,” the insider told Us Weekly. “Hailey has calmed Justin down a lot, and she has changed him as a man. He thinks she is his forever and considers her his best friend and soulmate.”

