Lady Gaga Stuns at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere with Bradley Cooper!

Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Noah Centineo Talks About the Possibilities of Dating A Fan

Sat, 01 September 2018 at 1:46 am

Katie Holmes Keeps It Comfy While Running Errands in NYC

Katie Holmes Keeps It Comfy While Running Errands in NYC

Katie Holmes was cute and comfy while out in the Big Apple!

The 39-year-old actress was spotted running errands on Friday afternoon (August 31) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes

Katie repped Fordham college in a grey hoodie paired with pink sweatpants and sneakers. She accessorized with some shades.

Earlier in the week, Katie stepped out for a church service in a super cute, summery outfit.

She was also spotted making quick stop to pick up some food to-go before continuing on with her day!
Photos: Backgrid
