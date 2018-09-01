Katie Holmes Keeps It Comfy While Running Errands in NYC

Katie Holmes was cute and comfy while out in the Big Apple!

The 39-year-old actress was spotted running errands on Friday afternoon (August 31) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes

Katie repped Fordham college in a grey hoodie paired with pink sweatpants and sneakers. She accessorized with some shades.

Earlier in the week, Katie stepped out for a church service in a super cute, summery outfit.

She was also spotted making quick stop to pick up some food to-go before continuing on with her day!