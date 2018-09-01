Top Stories
Sat, 01 September 2018 at 11:58 am

Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Shirtless for a Swim in Malibu

Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Shirtless for a Swim in Malibu

Leonardo DiCaprio puts his toned body on display while going shirtless for a dip in the ocean on Friday (August 31) in Malibu, Calif.

The 43-year-old actor was joined for a relaxing afternoon at the beach by his friend, Israeli venture capitalist Vivi Nevo.

Leo has been hard at work on his upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but it looks like he has off for Labor Day weekend.

Earlier in the week, Leo was spotted on a low-key dinner date with his girlfriend Camila Morrone.

25+ pictures inside of Leonardo DiCaprio at the beach…

