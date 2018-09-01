Top Stories
Lady Gaga Stuns at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere with Bradley Cooper!

Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Noah Centineo Talks About the Possibilities of Dating A Fan

Sat, 01 September 2018 at 12:09 pm

Meghan McCain Takes a Dig at Trump During Passionate Eulogy at John McCain's Funeral (Video)

Meghan McCain Takes a Dig at Trump During Passionate Eulogy at John McCain's Funeral (Video)

Meghan McCain gives a tearful eulogy for her late father, Senator John McCain, during his funeral service on Saturday (September 1) at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

The 33-year-old The View co-host said that her father was defined not by his work as a politician or his time as a POW, he was “defined by love. I know who he was. I know what defined him. I got to see it every single day of my blessed life.”

Meghan took a dig at President Trump during her speech. The McCain family asked the president not to attend the funeral services.

“The America of John McCain is generous and welcoming and bold,” Meghan said. “She is resourceful and confident and secure. She meets her responsibilities, She speaks quietly because she is strong. America does not boast because she has no need to. The America of John McCain has no need to be great again because America was always great.”

You can watch the full speech right here.
