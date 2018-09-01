Nicole Kidman Is Getting Oscar Buzz at Telluride Film Festival!

Nicole Kidman poses for a photo with husband Keith Urban while attending the 2018 Telluride Film Festival on Friday (August 31) in Telluride, Col.

The Oscar-winning actress is at the festival to premiere her upcoming movie Destroyer and reports from Telluride prove she’s going to be a major contender at the Oscars next year!

Nicole met up with her friends Laura Dern and Joel Edgerton while hanging out at the festival in the afternoon. Later that night, she changed into a black outfit and ran into Melissa McCarthy at another event.

Destroyer follows a police detective (Kidman) who reconnects with people from an undercover assignment in her distant past in order to make peace. Fans will have to wait until Christmas to see the film.