Sat, 01 September 2018 at 6:26 pm

Offset Gets His & Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Offset is honoring is new baby girl in a major way!

The 26-year-old Migos rapper took to his Instagram Story on Saturday (September 1) to show off his new tattoo of daughter Kulture‘s name along with a rock star angel on his face.

“All kids tatted,” Offset captioned the video. “Don’t play wit me.”

Offset also showed off his past tattoos of the names of his sons – Kody, on his other cheek, and Jordan on his shoulder – from past relationships. Offset also another daughter Kalea, but her name was not among any of the tattoos he showed off in the latest video.

Offset and wife Cardi B welcomed daughter Kulture back in July.

Check out Offset’s new tattoo in the gallery below…
