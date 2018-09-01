Sat, 01 September 2018 at 12:47 pm
Orlando Bloom Bares His Hot Body in Malibu
Orlando Bloom goes shirtless while strolling along the beach with a friend on Friday afternoon (August 31) in Malibu, Calif.
The 41-year-old actor also brought his dog Mighty along for the afternoon in the sun.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Orlando Bloom
Orly just wrapped up a run in the play Killer Joe in London and it looks like he’ll be spending some time in the states now that he has some free time again.
25+ pictures inside of Orlando Bloom going shirtless at the beach…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BackGrid USA Posted to: Orlando Bloom, Shirtless
Sponsored Links by ZergNet