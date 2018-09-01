Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Shirtless for a Swim in Malibu

Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Shirtless for a Swim in Malibu

Daniel Craig &amp; Rachel Weisz Welcome Baby Girl (Report)

Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz Welcome Baby Girl (Report)

Justin Bieber Is Beaming on Dinner Date with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Is Beaming on Dinner Date with Hailey Baldwin

Gladys Knight Clarifies Comment About Aretha Franklin &amp; Cancer

Gladys Knight Clarifies Comment About Aretha Franklin & Cancer

Sat, 01 September 2018 at 12:47 pm

Orlando Bloom Bares His Hot Body in Malibu

Orlando Bloom Bares His Hot Body in Malibu

Orlando Bloom goes shirtless while strolling along the beach with a friend on Friday afternoon (August 31) in Malibu, Calif.

The 41-year-old actor also brought his dog Mighty along for the afternoon in the sun.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Orlando Bloom

Orly just wrapped up a run in the play Killer Joe in London and it looks like he’ll be spending some time in the states now that he has some free time again.

25+ pictures inside of Orlando Bloom going shirtless at the beach…

Just Jared on Facebook
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 01
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 02
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 03
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 04
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 05
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 06
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 07
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 08
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 09
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 10
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 11
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 12
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 13
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 14
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 15
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 16
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 17
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 18
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 19
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 20
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 21
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 22
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 23
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 24
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 25
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 26
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 27
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 28
orlando bloom shirtless in malibu 29

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Orlando Bloom, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Smokey Robinson remembers lifelong friend Aretha Franklin - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is focusing on her career - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West For President 2024 might actually be happening - TooFab
  • Heather Locklear faces three new charges after her June arrest - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You'll never guess who Lucy Hale ran into in South Korea - Just Jared Jr